Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emilee Darden, share holiday greetings with family in Macon, Georgia, Mexico City, Mexico and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 01:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908180
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PV484-1801
|Filename:
|DOD_110051534
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PO2 Contreras and Sra Darden Holiday Shoutouts 2023, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
