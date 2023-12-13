U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Carbajal, American Forces Network Misawa station manager, shares a holiday greeting with his family in Fort Cavazos and Killeen, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 01:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908179
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PV484-4956
|Filename:
|DOD_110051533
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSgt Carbajal Holiday Shoutout 2023, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
