U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Washington, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron member, shares a holiday greeting with family in San Francisco, California.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 01:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908177
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-PV484-3268
|Filename:
|DOD_110051531
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SSgt Washington Holiday Shoutout 2023, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT