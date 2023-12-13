U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Deanna Reed, 35th Security Forces Squadron member, shares a holiday shoutout to family back home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This work, MSgt Reed Holiday shoutout 2023, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
