U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Torres, assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron, shares a holiday greeting to his family back home in Tyler, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 01:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908174
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PV484-2220
|Filename:
|DOD_110051528
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|TYLER, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SSgt Torres Holiday Shoutout 2023, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
