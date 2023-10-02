Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base 2023 Chief Pinning

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Chief selects from Navy and Air Force background pin on their rank at the Misawa club.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 19:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899527
    VIRIN: 230929-F-YG491-5879
    Filename: DOD_109923601
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base 2023 Chief Pinning, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    respect
    honor
    chief pinning
    celebration
    chief season

