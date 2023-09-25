Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military History: The Korean War - AFN TV Spot

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    A television spot produced for American Forces Network - Pacific in honor of the beginning of the Korean War.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 19:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898662
    VIRIN: 230623-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109909814
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    TAGS

    afn
    military history
    korean war
    afn misawa

