A television spot produced for American Forces Network - Pacific in honor of the beginning of the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 19:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898662
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109909814
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military History: The Korean War - AFN TV Spot, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT