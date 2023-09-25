Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mekong delegation heads to the United States to exchange best practices on water resources management

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Leaders, scientists and engineers from the Mekong region and the United States are joining together to address increasing challenges over water security and river management.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898653
    VIRIN: 230927-A-CM245-1132
    PIN: 230927-A
    Filename: DOD_109909762
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mekong delegation heads to the United States to exchange best practices on water resources management, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    USARPAC
    Los Angeles District
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Mekong
    Southwest Division

