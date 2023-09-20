Misawa POW/MIA 2023 Run and Ceremony

The Misawa chapter of the Air Force Sergeants Association held a 24-hour run and ceremony to recognize prisoners of war and those missing in action.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 03:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898212
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-HO335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109903391
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
