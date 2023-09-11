B-Roll footage from Misawa Air Fest, September 10, 2023.
Footage includes shots of the crowd, static aircraft displays, performances by JASDF demo team Blue Impulse, a JASDF CH-47 helicopter, an American F-16 and Japanese F-35.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896865
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-EU981-6085
|Filename:
|DOD_109880602
|Length:
|00:12:25
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2023, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
