    Misawa Air Fest 2023

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    B-Roll footage from Misawa Air Fest, September 10, 2023.

    Footage includes shots of the crowd, static aircraft displays, performances by JASDF demo team Blue Impulse, a JASDF CH-47 helicopter, an American F-16 and Japanese F-35.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896865
    VIRIN: 230910-F-EU981-6085
    Filename: DOD_109880602
    Length: 00:12:25
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2023, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    35FW
    Air Fest

