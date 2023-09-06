Misawa Radio Around the Region-Interview: Tour de Ogawara 230823-MIS-RAI-35th Force Support Squadron Events-JutrasV2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kyla Galbreath from the 35th Force Supports Squadron sits down on live radio with U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras to talk about Tour de Ogawara at Misawa Air Base on August 23, 2023. Tour de Ogawara is a 50-km bike ride around Lake Ogawara, part of which is on Misawa Air Base.