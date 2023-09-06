Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Radio Around the Region-Interview: Tour de Ogawara 230823-MIS-RAI-35th Force Support Squadron Events-JutrasV2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Kyla Galbreath from the 35th Force Supports Squadron sits down on live radio with U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras to talk about Tour de Ogawara at Misawa Air Base on August 23, 2023. Tour de Ogawara is a 50-km bike ride around Lake Ogawara, part of which is on Misawa Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 00:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896579
    VIRIN: 230823-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109875182
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Around the Region-Interview: Tour de Ogawara 230823-MIS-RAI-35th Force Support Squadron Events-JutrasV2, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Fitness
    FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT