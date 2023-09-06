Kyla Galbreath from the 35th Force Supports Squadron sits down on live radio with U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Stephanie Contreras to talk about Tour de Ogawara at Misawa Air Base on August 23, 2023. Tour de Ogawara is a 50-km bike ride around Lake Ogawara, part of which is on Misawa Air Base.
|08.23.2023
|09.11.2023 00:39
|Package
|896579
|230823-N-HW118-1001
|DOD_109875182
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
This work, Misawa Radio Around the Region-Interview: Tour de Ogawara 230823-MIS-RAI-35th Force Support Squadron Events-JutrasV2, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
