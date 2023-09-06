Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: Playground Opening Ceremony 230727-MIS-PACUP-Playground Opening-JUTRAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Jared Whelihan explains the importance and benefits of an indoor playground at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2023. The playground is equipped with play areas for children of all ages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 00:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896578
    VIRIN: 230727-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109875181
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Playground Opening Ceremony 230727-MIS-PACUP-Playground Opening-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Families
    Playground
    Misawa
    Children

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT