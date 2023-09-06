Misawa Pacific Update: Puppies and Pizza 230726-MIS-PACUP-Puppies and Pizza-JUTRAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Imani Burrus explains how holding community events, such as Puppies and Pizza, benefits the morale for dorm airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2023. Puppies and Pizza is an event held in the common areas outside the dorms where families community members from around base bring their dogs to play and interact with the dorm residents and the dorm council supplies pizza for lunch.