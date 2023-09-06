Misawa Pacific Update: Puppies and Pizza 230726-MIS-PACUP-Puppies and Pizza-JUTRAS

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Imani Burrus explains how holding community events, such as Puppies and Pizza, benefits the morale for dorm airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2023. Puppies and Pizza is an event held in the common areas outside the dorms where families community members from around base bring their dogs to play and interact with the dorm residents and the dorm council supplies pizza for lunch.
