Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: Puppies and Pizza 230726-MIS-PACUP-Puppies and Pizza-JUTRAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Imani Burrus explains how holding community events, such as Puppies and Pizza, benefits the morale for dorm airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2023. Puppies and Pizza is an event held in the common areas outside the dorms where families community members from around base bring their dogs to play and interact with the dorm residents and the dorm council supplies pizza for lunch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 00:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896577
    VIRIN: 230726-A-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109875180
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Puppies and Pizza 230726-MIS-PACUP-Puppies and Pizza-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Misawa
    Dogs
    Dorm Residents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT