    Misawa Pacific Update: 4th of July Barbeque

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Misawa community participated in a barbeque to celebrate the 4th of July at the Community Commons in Misawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 01:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894553
    VIRIN: 230704-N-KC128-1842
    Filename: DOD_109841609
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 4th of July Barbeque, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACUP

