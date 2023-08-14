Members of the Misawa community participated in a murder mystery dinner party at the base enlisted club in Misawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 01:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894552
|VIRIN:
|230814-N-KC128-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_109841608
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Murder Mystery Dinner Party, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT