Legion Parachute Riggers support Lethal Eagle

Legion Parachute Riggers assigned to Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to prepare mission critical supplies for Airdrop Operations in Support of Operation Lethal Eagle. Airdrops enable the Legion to sustain operations around the globe to protect national interests. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 18:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893648
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-FG870-9359
|Filename:
|DOD_109824730
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
