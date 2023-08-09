Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legion Parachute Riggers support Lethal Eagle

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Legion Parachute Riggers assigned to Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) trained Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to prepare mission critical supplies for Airdrop Operations in Support of Operation Lethal Eagle. Airdrops enable the Legion to sustain operations around the globe to protect national interests. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893648
    VIRIN: 230809-A-FG870-9359
    Filename: DOD_109824730
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: KY, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Legion Parachute Riggers support Lethal Eagle, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Special Operations Forces
    Green Beret
    SSF
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOF 6
    Royal Saudi Special Security Forces Royal Saudi Special Security Forces

