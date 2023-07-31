Misawa Pacific Update- 87TH Electronic Warfare Squadron Conducts Testing on Misawa Airframes

The 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) visited Misawa airbase to conduct testing on aircraft stationed here. 87th EWS is responsible for all aspects of Air Force's lead Electronic Warfare Assessment Program: COMBAT SHIELD.
|08.08.2023
|08.10.2023 01:49
|Newscasts
|893254
|230809-N-NY430-1001
|DOD_109818822
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
