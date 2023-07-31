Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update- 87TH Electronic Warfare Squadron Conducts Testing on Misawa Airframes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    The 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) visited Misawa airbase to conduct testing on aircraft stationed here. 87th EWS is responsible for all aspects of Air Force's lead Electronic Warfare Assessment Program: COMBAT SHIELD.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 01:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 893254
    VIRIN: 230809-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818822
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update- 87TH Electronic Warfare Squadron Conducts Testing on Misawa Airframes, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f-16
    misawa
    aircraft
    electronic warfare
    87th ews

