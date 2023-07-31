5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Parachute Riggers Conduct First Speed Drop in Unit History

Parachute Riggers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during the first iteration of the Air Assault Sustainers Course on 20 July, 2023 in Fort Campbell, Ky. They conducted the unit's first Enhanced Speed Bag System (ESBS) and Low Cost Low Altitude (LCLA) method of rapidly inserting mission critical supplies to sustain combat operation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
07.20.2023
|08.09.2023 20:29
|Video Productions
|893221
|230720-A-FG870-6866
|DOD_109818583
|00:01:26
KY, US
|0
|0
