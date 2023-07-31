Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Parachute Riggers Conduct First Speed Drop in Unit History

    07.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Parachute Riggers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during the first iteration of the Air Assault Sustainers Course on 20 July, 2023 in Fort Campbell, Ky. They conducted the unit's first Enhanced Speed Bag System (ESBS) and Low Cost Low Altitude (LCLA) method of rapidly inserting mission critical supplies to sustain combat operation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 20:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893221
    VIRIN: 230720-A-FG870-6866
    Filename: DOD_109818583
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KY, US

    U.S. Special Operations Forces
    Green Beret
    SSF
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOF 6
