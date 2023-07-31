5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Parachute Riggers Conduct First Speed Drop in Unit History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Parachute Riggers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during the first iteration of the Air Assault Sustainers Course on 20 July, 2023 in Fort Campbell, Ky. They conducted the unit's first Enhanced Speed Bag System (ESBS) and Low Cost Low Altitude (LCLA) method of rapidly inserting mission critical supplies to sustain combat operation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)