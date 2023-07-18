Misawa Airbase Force Support Squadron's Ashleigh Dunn explains the purpose of the Misawa Mudder at the Misawa Air Base, JA, July 1, 2023. The Misawa Mudder has been helped for the following two years, plans are being made for next year as well.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 20:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892024
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-WF663-2952
|Filename:
|DOD_109796079
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Mudder 010723-MIS-MISAWA_MUDDER-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
