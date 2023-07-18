Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Mudder 010723-MIS-MISAWA_MUDDER-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    07.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase Force Support Squadron's Ashleigh Dunn explains the purpose of the Misawa Mudder at the Misawa Air Base, JA, July 1, 2023. The Misawa Mudder has been helped for the following two years, plans are being made for next year as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 20:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892024
    VIRIN: 230701-N-WF663-2952
    Filename: DOD_109796079
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    fun
    summer
    mud
    community

