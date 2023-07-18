Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Mudder 010723-MIS-MISAWA_MUDDER-PACUP-CONTRERAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892024" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Airbase Force Support Squadron's Ashleigh Dunn explains the purpose of the Misawa Mudder at the Misawa Air Base, JA, July 1, 2023. The Misawa Mudder has been helped for the following two years, plans are being made for next year as well.