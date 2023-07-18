Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: CCAF Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa air base held a graduation ceremony at the club for American and local service members. During the ceremony Graduates were presented with their diploma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 20:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891625
    VIRIN: 230707-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109789696
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: CCAF Graduation Ceremony, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Interoperability
    Graduation
    CCAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT