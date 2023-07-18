Misawa Pacific Update: CCAF Graduation Ceremony

Misawa air base held a graduation ceremony at the club for American and local service members. During the ceremony Graduates were presented with their diploma.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 20:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|891625
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-NY430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109789696
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
