Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: New Flightline Capabilities 230720-MIS-PACUP-Flight line capabilities upgrade V2-JUTRAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kevin Carey explains the importance and benefits of new flight line landing capabilities installed by the Heavy Repair section of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890873
    VIRIN: 230720-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109775267
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: New Flightline Capabilities 230720-MIS-PACUP-Flight line capabilities upgrade V2-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Misawa
    Heavy Equipment Operators

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT