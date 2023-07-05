U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kevin Carey explains the importance and benefits of new flight line landing capabilities installed by the Heavy Repair section of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 01:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890873
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109775267
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: New Flightline Capabilities 230720-MIS-PACUP-Flight line capabilities upgrade V2-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
