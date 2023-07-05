Misawa airbase and the local community came together to celebrate American day with food booths a parade and live music just outside of the front gate.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 20:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|889330
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-NY430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109745622
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Airbase Celebrates American day, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi and SSgt Caroline Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
