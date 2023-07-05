Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airbase Celebrates American day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley, Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi and Staff Sgt. Caroline Parks

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa airbase and the local community came together to celebrate American day with food booths a parade and live music just outside of the front gate.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 20:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Airbase Celebrates American day, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi and SSgt Caroline Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    community relations
    international partnerships
    American day

