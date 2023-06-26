Misawa American Day 2023

Misawa Air Base and the local Japanese community held its first American Day festival since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for an audience of over 50,000 attendees.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 22:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888569
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733353
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
