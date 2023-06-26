Members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), and United States Navy (USN) participated in a trilateral maritime patrol exercise on Misawa Air Base consisting of mission planning, a ground link exchange and aircraft rider exchanges.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 22:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888568
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733350
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Australian Air Force Trilateral Exercise, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
