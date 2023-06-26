Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force Trilateral Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), and United States Navy (USN) participated in a trilateral maritime patrol exercise on Misawa Air Base consisting of mission planning, a ground link exchange and aircraft rider exchanges.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 22:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888568
    VIRIN: 230615-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109733350
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force Trilateral Exercise, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    RAAF
    USN
    maritime patrol
    trilateral
    VP-26

