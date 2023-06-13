Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Night Ops 230510-MIS-PACUP-NIGHT_OPS-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    05.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Andrew Waddell explains the importance of performing joint training exercises on Misawa Air Base, JA, May 10, 2023. This training is a part of EOD exercise Kizan Bears.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887603
    VIRIN: 230510-N-WF663-745
    Filename: DOD_109716301
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Night Ops 230510-MIS-PACUP-NIGHT_OPS-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

