U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Andrew Waddell explains the importance of performing joint training exercises on Misawa Air Base, JA, May 10, 2023. This training is a part of EOD exercise Kizan Bears.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887603
|VIRIN:
|230510-N-WF663-745
|Filename:
|DOD_109716301
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Night Ops 230510-MIS-PACUP-NIGHT_OPS-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
