Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Softball 230407-MIS-PACUP-MISAWA_SOFTBALL-CONTRERAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Hannah Smith and Edgren High School softball coach David Carrano explain the importance of the skirmish at Misawa Air Base, JA, April 7, 2023. The skirmish is for both teams to prepare for their games of the season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879554
    VIRIN: 230407-N-WF663-951
    Filename: DOD_109573826
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Softball 230407-MIS-PACUP-MISAWA_SOFTBALL-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    game
    softball
    skirmish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT