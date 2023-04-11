Service Members at Misawa Airbase gather at the Misawa club for the annual SAPR Proclamation signing.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 04:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879447
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-YG491-287
|Filename:
|DOD_109571913
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 SAPR Proclamation Signing, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT