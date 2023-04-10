U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Bijon Willis talks about an event called Taste of Soul Misawa Air Base, JA, April 12, 2023. Taste of Soul is an event meant to share culture through food and encourage base members to join the African American Heritage Association.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879272
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109569444
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Taste of Misawa 120423-MIS-PACUP-Taste_of_Soul-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
