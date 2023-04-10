Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Taste of Misawa 120423-MIS-PACUP-Taste_of_Soul-JUTRAS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Bijon Willis talks about an event called Taste of Soul Misawa Air Base, JA, April 12, 2023. Taste of Soul is an event meant to share culture through food and encourage base members to join the African American Heritage Association.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879272
    VIRIN: 230412-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109569444
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Taste of Misawa 120423-MIS-PACUP-Taste_of_Soul-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture
    Food
    Misawa
    AAHA

