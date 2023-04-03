Members from the Singapore Armed Forces Army Combat Engineers Company, Royal Thai Navy Construction Battalion and U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and MWSS-172 construct and dedicate a building at the Ban Mor Mui School during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 (CG23), Rayong, Kingdom of Thailand. MWSS-171 and MWSS-172 participated in the 42nd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, where they lended their engineering expertise to multilateral humanitarian efforts. CG23 emphasized readiness and cooperation amongst the participating nations through command and control, field training, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 02:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878885
|VIRIN:
|230308-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560497
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23: MWSS-171 Participates in Cobra Gold 2023 (Video Productions), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
