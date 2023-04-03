Cobra Gold 23: MWSS-171 Participates in Cobra Gold 2023 (Video Productions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the Singapore Armed Forces Army Combat Engineers Company, Royal Thai Navy Construction Battalion and U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and MWSS-172 construct and dedicate a building at the Ban Mor Mui School during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 (CG23), Rayong, Kingdom of Thailand. MWSS-171 and MWSS-172 participated in the 42nd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, where they lended their engineering expertise to multilateral humanitarian efforts. CG23 emphasized readiness and cooperation amongst the participating nations through command and control, field training, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)