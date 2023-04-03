Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Now App Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras and Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Now App Party

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878588
    VIRIN: 230331-N-WF663-096
    Filename: DOD_109555808
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Now App Party, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras and PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT