    Ground Attack Exercise 230323-MIS-PACUP-GROUND_ATTACK_EXERCISE-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Brendon Brown explains the importance and benefits a ground attack exercise on Misawa Air Base, JA, March 23, 2023. The ground attack exercise was a part of the base wide Beverly Sunrise 23-04 exercise.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:51
    Video ID: 878438
    VIRIN: 230323-N-WF663-121
    Filename: DOD_109553262
    Length: 00:01:00
    This work, Ground Attack Exercise 230323-MIS-PACUP-GROUND_ATTACK_EXERCISE-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

