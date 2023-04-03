U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant Brendon Brown explains the importance and benefits a ground attack exercise on Misawa Air Base, JA, March 23, 2023. The ground attack exercise was a part of the base wide Beverly Sunrise 23-04 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878438
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-WF663-121
|Filename:
|DOD_109553262
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ground Attack Exercise 230323-MIS-PACUP-GROUND_ATTACK_EXERCISE-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT