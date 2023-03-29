Racquell Cunningham explains the importance and benefits of events held at the Misawa Collated Club to boost morale at Misawa Air Base, JA, March 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 00:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877899
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542494
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Collated Club Comedy Performance Ft. Ron Josol 140323-MIS-PACUP-Ron Josol Comedy Show-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT