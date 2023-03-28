Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Sharks Swim Meet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa sharks have an inner team swim competition to end the season

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 03:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877740
    VIRIN: 230318-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109539480
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Sharks Swim Meet, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Family
    Competition
    Swim

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT