    Hearts Apart 010323-MIS-HEARTS_APART-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Technical Sergeant Enrique Soriano and Fujishima Mariko explain the importance of the Hearts Apart event held in Misawa Air Base, JA, March 1, 2023. Military Family and Readiness Center continues to help and hold event for families on base.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 23:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877343
    VIRIN: 230301-N-WF663-374
    Filename: DOD_109528984
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    family
    military
    deployment event

