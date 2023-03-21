Hearts Apart 010323-MIS-HEARTS_APART-PACUP-CONTRERAS

U.S. Airforce Technical Sergeant Enrique Soriano and Fujishima Mariko explain the importance of the Hearts Apart event held in Misawa Air Base, JA, March 1, 2023. Military Family and Readiness Center continues to help and hold event for families on base.
