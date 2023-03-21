Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Stars Audition 030323-MIS-MISAWA_STARS_AUDITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Fredrick Stewart explains what Misawa Stars is and about this years competition at Misawa Air Base, JA, March 3, 2023. The first show is on March 31st.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 23:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877342
    VIRIN: 230303-N-WF663-587
    Filename: DOD_109528983
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Stars Audition 030323-MIS-MISAWA_STARS_AUDITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talent Show
    Competition
    Misawa Stars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT