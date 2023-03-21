U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Fredrick Stewart explains what Misawa Stars is and about this years competition at Misawa Air Base, JA, March 3, 2023. The first show is on March 31st.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 23:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877342
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-WF663-587
|Filename:
|DOD_109528983
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Stars Audition 030323-MIS-MISAWA_STARS_AUDITION-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT