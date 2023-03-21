Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt AFN wants you to know!

    JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    AFN Now is the newest streaming and on-demand app that allows you to watch AFN TV content straight from your mobile devices! Download for free from the Apple and Google Play app stores now!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 01:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877229
    VIRIN: 230118-F-EU981-737
    Filename: DOD_109526525
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt AFN wants you to know!, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

