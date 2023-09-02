Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Cope North AGE Equipment Move

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) moves ground support equipment in support of Cope North.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 00:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874095
    VIRIN: 230209-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469149
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Cope North AGE Equipment Move, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AGE
    Cope North
    GSE
    35th Maintenance Squadron

