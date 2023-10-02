2023 Active Duty Fund Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles Dudik, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, and SgtMaj. Jason Davey, Station Sergeant Major, MCAS Yuma, address Marines and Sailors about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. The purpose of the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is to raise the funds which provide direct assistance to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families during times of financial hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)