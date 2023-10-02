Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Active Duty Fund Drive

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles Dudik, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, and SgtMaj. Jason Davey, Station Sergeant Major, MCAS Yuma, address Marines and Sailors about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. The purpose of the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is to raise the funds which provide direct assistance to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families during times of financial hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2023 02:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873130
    VIRIN: 230210-M-QT869-1001
    Filename: DOD_109452577
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    MCAS Yuma
    Active Duty Fund Drive

