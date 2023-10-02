U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles Dudik, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, and SgtMaj. Jason Davey, Station Sergeant Major, MCAS Yuma, address Marines and Sailors about the importance of donating to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. The purpose of the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive is to raise the funds which provide direct assistance to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families during times of financial hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2023 02:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873130
|VIRIN:
|230210-M-QT869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109452577
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive, by LCpl Jon Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT