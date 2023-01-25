Racquell Cunningham, from the Force Support Squadron, explains the reasoning behind the Tokyo Dj event at the Misawa Air Base, JA, January 25, 2023. Misawa's FSS plans to continue to bring more events for the community.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 23:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872333
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-WF663-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109437480
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: TOKYO DJ 230125-TOKYO_DJ-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO3 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT