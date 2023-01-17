Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: WARRIOR PREP 170123-MIS-WARRIOR_PREP-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Airman Rowlayiah Moore explains the importance and benefits of newly acquired Warrior Prep room at Misawa Air Base, JA, January 17, 2023. The Potter Fitness Center is open 24/7.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:55
    Location: JP

