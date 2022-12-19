Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: ANGEL TREE 191222-MIS-ANGEL_TREE-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    12.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Airforce Master Sergeant Andrew Michels explains the importance and benefits the Angel tree at Misawa Air Base, JA, December 19, 2022. The Angel Tree event is done every year.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871378
    VIRIN: 221219-N-WF663-001
    Filename: DOD_109419912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Christmas
    angel tree
    community

