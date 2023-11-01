Armed Forces Entertainment brought three comedians to Misawa Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 21:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870997
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-YG491-693
|Filename:
|DOD_109412307
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Daniel Dugar and Friends, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT