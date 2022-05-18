During Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04 a simulated Mass Casualty took place, testing the bases response times and triage care facilitated by the 35th Medical Group and first responders.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 20:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870993
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-YG491-636
|Filename:
|DOD_109412303
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT