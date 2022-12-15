Organizations across Misawa Air Base baked and packaged cookies for unaccompanied Airman, Sailors, and JASDF personnel.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 20:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870989
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-YG491-844
|Filename:
|DOD_109412298
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, 2022 Misawa Cookie Caper, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
