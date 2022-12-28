U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Tyler Newsom explains the importance of proper aircraft maintenance at Misawa Air Base, JA, December 28, 2022. Newsom emphasizes the importance of deicing and other weather specific care during the winter.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870645
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-HW118-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109404933
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Deicing 281222-MIS-PACUP-Deicing-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
