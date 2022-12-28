Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Deicing 281222-MIS-PACUP-Deicing-JUTRAS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Tyler Newsom explains the importance of proper aircraft maintenance at Misawa Air Base, JA, December 28, 2022. Newsom emphasizes the importance of deicing and other weather specific care during the winter.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870645
    VIRIN: 221228-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109404933
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Deicing 281222-MIS-PACUP-Deicing-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Winter
    Maintainers

