    Toys for Tots 2022: Retrieves Personnel (B-Roll)

    KOTZEBUE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 transport Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion from Kotzebue to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during a Toys for Tots mission, Dec. 15, 2022. Marines with VMGR-152 operated in cold weather conditions and rugged terrain of the Alaskan frontier to meet squadron training requirements during joint operations with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 02:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870465
    VIRIN: 221215-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_109402434
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: KOTZEBUE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    KC-130J
    VMGR 152
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    4th Law Enforcement Battalion
    Snowmobiles
    Toys For Tots 22

