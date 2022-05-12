U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 and U.S. Army soldiers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, load container delivery system bundles onto a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Dec. 5, 2022. Marines with VMGR-152 operated in cold weather conditions and rugged terrain of the Alaskan frontier to meet squadron training requirements during joint operations with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870462
|VIRIN:
|221205-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402427
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Toys for Tots 2022: Heavy Equipment Cargo Load (B-Roll), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT