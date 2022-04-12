U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct maintenance on a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2022. Marines with VMGR-152 operated in cold weather conditions and rugged terrain of the Alaskan frontier to meet squadron training requirements during joint operations with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force . (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 03:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870450
|VIRIN:
|221204-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402412
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Toys for Tots 2022: Pre-Flight Maintenance Checks (B-Roll), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT