Anndera Yaninek, the Misawa Air Base Enlisted Club Assistant Manager, talks about the importance of boosting morale using community events at Misawa Air Base, JA, September 12, 2022. Misawa Air Base uses this firework show to celebrate the end of summer.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 18:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868479
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-HW118-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109374151
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 120922-MIS-PACUP-LIghts on the Lake-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT