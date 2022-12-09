Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: 120922-MIS-PACUP-LIghts on the Lake-JUTRAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Anndera Yaninek, the Misawa Air Base Enlisted Club Assistant Manager, talks about the importance of boosting morale using community events at Misawa Air Base, JA, September 12, 2022. Misawa Air Base uses this firework show to celebrate the end of summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868479
    VIRIN: 220912-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109374151
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 120922-MIS-PACUP-LIghts on the Lake-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summer
    Fireworks
    Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT