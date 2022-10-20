U.S. Air Force SSgt Josiah Melendez explains the importance of vigilance and readiness in the event of a house fire at Misawa Air Base, JA, October 20, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing Fire Department hosted a Fire Muster in recognition of raising such awareness.
|10.20.2022
|12.14.2022 18:43
|Package
|868476
|221020-N-HW118-001
|DOD_109374136
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 201022-MIS-PACUP-Fire Muster-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
