Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: 201022-MIS-PACUP-Fire Muster-JUTRAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Josiah Melendez explains the importance of vigilance and readiness in the event of a house fire at Misawa Air Base, JA, October 20, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing Fire Department hosted a Fire Muster in recognition of raising such awareness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868476
    VIRIN: 221020-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109374136
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 201022-MIS-PACUP-Fire Muster-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Misawa
    Firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT